Sept 21 (Reuters) -

* The Norwegian Seafood Federation hopes industry will achieve flat year-on-year salmon output in Norway in 2017 after 5-6 percent drop in 2016 -head of aquaculture Jon Arne Groettum told Reuters

* Groettum: "We expect a decline in salmon production of 5-6 pct in 2016 compared to 2015."

* "For 2017 it's difficult to predict but we hope we could achieve the same production as in 2016."

* "Our perspective is that the we had growth continuously since the start-up of the salmon industry in 1971 despite a lot of troubles, but since 2012 we've seen stagnation in output."

* Norway is the world's top salmon exporter with volumes more than double that of second-placed producer Chile

* Leading producers include Marine Harvest, Salmar , Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)