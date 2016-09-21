Sept 21 Acrinova AB :

* Boards of Acrinova AB and SIG Invest AB have reached an agreement in principle that Acrinova AB will through a non-cash issue acquire SIG Invest AB for a total of 210 million Swedish crowns ($24.43 million)

* The non-cash issue is done at a share price of 65 crowns per share in Acrinova AB, which is the calculated net asset value which the parties have agreed

* After the transaction, SIG Invest AB's owners will have about 44 pct shares in the new company

* Furthermore, the board will propose to the Extraordinary General Meeting to change the name from Acrinova AB to Svenska Investeringsgruppen AB and propose a new board composition

($1 = 8.5965 Swedish crowns)