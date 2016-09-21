BRIEF-India's Larsen & Toubro Dec-qtr consol profit up about 39 pct
* Dec-quarter consol net profit 9.72 billion rupees vs 7 billion rupees a year ago.
Sept 21 Acrinova AB :
* Boards of Acrinova AB and SIG Invest AB have reached an agreement in principle that Acrinova AB will through a non-cash issue acquire SIG Invest AB for a total of 210 million Swedish crowns ($24.43 million)
* The non-cash issue is done at a share price of 65 crowns per share in Acrinova AB, which is the calculated net asset value which the parties have agreed
* After the transaction, SIG Invest AB's owners will have about 44 pct shares in the new company
* Furthermore, the board will propose to the Extraordinary General Meeting to change the name from Acrinova AB to Svenska Investeringsgruppen AB and propose a new board composition
Source text: bit.ly/2dgP4KC
Further company coverage:
($1 = 8.5965 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Dec-quarter consol net profit 9.72 billion rupees vs 7 billion rupees a year ago.
MODENA, Italy, Jan 28 Twenty billion euros earmarked by the Italian government will be enough to help recapitalise other weak banks after Monte dei Paschi di Siena , the Bank of Italy governor said on Saturday.
KARACHI, Pakistan, Jan 28 Pakistan's central bank maintained the country's main policy interest rate at 5.75 percent on Saturday, the bank's governor said, citing overall macroeconomic stability and a steady inflation outlook.