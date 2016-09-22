Sept 22 Geotrekk SA :

* Said on Wednesday that Archimedeo Sp. z o.o. acquired 23.45 pct stake in the company, following the dissolution of WBA Investment Sp. z o.o. on Sept. 15

* Prior to the transaction, Archimedeo did not own directly any of Geotrekk's shares

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)