Sept 22 APN Promise SA :

* Said on Wednesday that its supervisory board approves setting up a new unit, APN ISV HUB Sp. z o.o.

* APN Promise to own 75 pct of the new unit which will have a capital of 5,000 zloty ($1,300)

* APN ISV HUB will search for entities from a small companies sector whose operations would complement APN Promise's offer

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.8288 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)