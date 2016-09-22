Sept 22 Groupe Fnac SA :

* Said on Wednesday it has completed its 650 million euro ($729.2 million) senior bond issue maturing 2023

* The annual interest rate was set at 3.25 pct, below the initial price range

* The transaction drew interest from more than 300 European investors and was heavily oversubscribed

