UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 22 Groupe Fnac SA :
* Said on Wednesday it has completed its 650 million euro ($729.2 million) senior bond issue maturing 2023
* The annual interest rate was set at 3.25 pct, below the initial price range
* The transaction drew interest from more than 300 European investors and was heavily oversubscribed
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8914 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources