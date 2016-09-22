Sept 22 Sonae SGPS SA :

* Said on Wednesday buys two food retail stores in Mozambique in a partnership between Sonae MC and Satya Capital

* The total investment amounts to $6 million, divided between Sonae MC and Satya Capital with a 30/70 ratio respectively

* Satya is an independent investment firm focused on providing capital to investments in Africa

