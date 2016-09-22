BRIEF-C R Bard Q4 earnings per share $2.11
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Sept 22 Centric Health Corp :
* Centric Health to acquire British Columbia-based Carerx specialty pharmacies
* Deal for $14 million
* Carerx business will be immediately accretive to adjusted ebitda and earnings per share
* Carerx will be acquired on a debt-free basis
* Cash component of consideration for deal to be paid from funds received by co under development, technology and supply agreements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* But results at Daily Mail, Unilever disappoint (Adds details, closing prices)
LONDON, Jan 26 Advisers could pocket up to $100 million in fees from Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion acquisition of Swiss biotech firm Actelion, the largest takeover of a European healthcare business in more than a decade.