Sept 22 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Ligand licenses four programs to Seelos Therapeutics
* Says under license agreement Ligand is entitled to receive
an additional $3.5 million if Seelos becomes a public company
* Says Seelos is responsible for all development activities
under license.
* Co entitled to receive initial payments in equity or cash
of $1.3 million upon Seelos' completing minimum of $7.5 million
financing
* Says in addition, Ligand is entitled to net sales
royalties ranging from 4% to 10% for various programs licensed
* Says Co is entitled to receive up to $145 million of
additional cash milestones
