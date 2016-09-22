Sept 22 (Reuters) -

* Knorr-Bremse says doubts that Haldex' acting is in the interest of all shareholders

* Knorr-Bremse says Haldex ignores crucial aspects of our offer and has so far refused to engage in negotiations

* Knorr-Bremse says Haldex tries to discredit knorr-bremse offer with dubius claims, overstepping the mark of what is custom in similar situations Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)