Sept 22 Helbor Empreendimentos SA :
* Said on Wednesday its board of directors approved to run a
share capital increase of up to 120.0 million Brazilian reais
($37.3 million), that is from 806.4 million reais to 926.4
million reais, through a private issue of up to 68.2 million new
ordinary shares
* Controlling shareholders have agreed to subscribe to
between 36.6 million and 39.8 million new shares
* Price of the share issue is 1.76 real
* To ratify the increase in case of subscription for at
least 56.8 million shares, corresponding to 100.0 million reais
* Intends to increase the capital in order to reduce net
debt and current level of leverage
Source text: bit.ly/2cU5MBz
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.2155 Brazilian reais)
(Gdynia Newsroom)