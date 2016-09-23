Sept 23 Qumak SA :

* Said on Thursday that it reported H1 preliminary revenue at 176 million zlotys ($46.1 million) and loss of 6.4 mln zlotys

* Says the results were affected by a fall in revenue, lower by almost 50 pct number of orders and delays in preparations of financial projects from the next tranche of the EU funds

