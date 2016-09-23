Sept 23Leone Film Group SpA (LFG) :
* Said on Thursday it signed a four-year agreement with
Gruppo RAI (RAI) for distribution via 01 Distribution, a minimum
of 10 international films per year, selected from LFG lists,
starting from 2017 till the end of 2020
* According to the agreement RAI will acquire distribution
rights for Free TV and will have an option to acquire a 50 pct
stake on the remaining rights
* RAI will also have a right of the first offer to
participate in co-production with LFG on all film and television
productions
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)