UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 22SS Lazio SpA :
* Reported on Thursday FY (fiscal year ended June 30) production value 91.7 million euros ($102.74 million) versus 109.9 million euros a year ago
* Change in FY production value was mainly due to lower revenues in European competitions
* FY net loss 12.6 million euros versus profit 5.8 million euros a year ago
* Says it is reasonable to assume that it will achieve positive FY results in the future
Source text for Eikon: www.1info.it
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8919 euros) ($1 = 0.8925 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources