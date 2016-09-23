MOSCOW, Sept 23 Polymetal International Plc :

* PPF Group and businessman Jiri Smejc have completed the placement of 26 million shares in Russia's gold and silver producer Polymetal, Morgan Stanley said in a statement on Friday;

* The shares were sold at 9.75 pounds ($12.69) per share, Morgan Stanley said.

* Polymetal shares are down 8.5 percent to 9.69 pounds in London on Friday;

* PPF Group sold 13 million shares and Smejc sold 13 million shares;

* Following the placement, PPF Group has 12.9 percent of Polymetal shares, Smejc - 1.5 percent;

* The deal is expected to close on Sept. 27;

* Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs are joint bookrunners of the placement;

* Alexander Nesis' ICT Group was ready to buy some of the shares on offer. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.7686 pounds) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)