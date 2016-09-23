Sept 23 AEHR Test Systems :

* AEHR Test Systems announces private placement of common stock and select preliminary first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

* Has entered into a definitive purchase agreement for sale of approximately $5.9 million in shares of its common stock

* Bookings in Q1 of fiscal 2017 are estimated to be over $10 million

* Backlog is expected to be over $10 million as of August 31, 2016, compared to a backlog of $5.3 million as of May 31, 2016

* Q1 revenue is expected to be approximately $5.3 million, compared to $1.6 million in Q4 of fiscal 2016

* Pursuant to terms of agreement, co agreed to sell aggregate of 2.7 million shares of common stock at price of $2.15 per share

* AEHR Test Systems intends to use net proceeds from private placement for working capital and general corporate purposes