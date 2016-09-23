Sept 23 AEHR Test Systems :
* AEHR Test Systems announces private placement of common
stock and select preliminary first quarter fiscal 2017 financial
results
* Has entered into a definitive purchase agreement for sale
of approximately $5.9 million in shares of its common stock
* Bookings in Q1 of fiscal 2017 are estimated to be over $10
million
* Backlog is expected to be over $10 million as of August
31, 2016, compared to a backlog of $5.3 million as of May 31,
2016
* Q1 revenue is expected to be approximately $5.3 million,
compared to $1.6 million in Q4 of fiscal 2016
* Pursuant to terms of agreement, co agreed to sell
aggregate of 2.7 million shares of common stock at price of
$2.15 per share
* AEHR Test Systems intends to use net proceeds from private
placement for working capital and general corporate purposes
