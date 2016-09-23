UPDATE 2-Motor racing-Ecclestone dismisses rival series rumours
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
Sept 23DTEK :
* Says as part of the restructuring of its loan portfolio, the operating company DTEK Energy is transferring the Obukhovskaya Mine Office (located in Russia) along with $436 million of related debts into the direct control of the Strategic Holding DTEK
* Says the transaction helps reduce DTEK Energy's debt portfolio amount by 17 pct, which will contribute towards the improvement of the operating company's financial performance and strengthen its balance sheet
Source text - bit.ly/2d9WPFO
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
LONDON, Jan 27 America's third-biggest cereal company, Post Holdings, and the UK's Associated British Foods are among a group of four bidders vying for British cereal brand Weetabix, sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.
LONDON, Jan 27 Former chief executive Bernie Ecclestone has dismissed speculation that he could set up a rival series to Formula One and said he would never want to undermine the existing championship.