* Says as part of the restructuring of its loan portfolio, the operating company DTEK Energy is transferring the Obukhovskaya Mine Office (located in Russia) along with $436 million of related debts into the direct control of the Strategic Holding DTEK

* Says the transaction helps reduce DTEK Energy's debt portfolio amount by 17 pct, which will contribute towards the improvement of the operating company's financial performance and strengthen its balance sheet

