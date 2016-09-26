* Bank of England starts corporate purchases
* Argentina hits euro bond market
* China Merchants Securities opens books
By Gareth Gore
OLD LADY GOES SHOPPING
The Bank of England will crank up its £10bn corporate bond
purchase scheme on Tuesday, launching the first of what will be
three weekly auctions. Even before it's begun, the QE programme
has brought the sterling market alive, with £8.45bn of bonds
printed since the purchases were announced on August 4
.
Engineering services company Babcock hopes to add to that
tally with a bond sale expected this week. Still, the programme
has already caused a stink. Many are confused as to why issuers
like Apple and McDonald's meet the BoE's purchase criteria of
being sufficient contributors to the UK economy, while RWE and
Telefonica don't.
HIT LIST
Telxius, the telecom towers spin-off from Spain's Telefonica,
will close books on its 2bn IPO this Thursday.
European ECM bankers had been on course for their worst year
since the early 2000s, but a flurry of deals in recent weeks,
including the US$2.4bn listing of Nets and a planned 5bn
spin-off from RWE, could keep the job cuts at bay.
CRYAN IN THE DESERT
Hundreds of executives and investors converge on Arizona for a
closely watched leveraged finance conference. The US election
will be a major theme at the gathering - as will Deutsche Bank,
the under-fire German lender that has been hosting the annual
meeting for 24 years. CEO John Cryan will be in attendance
.
REMEMBER ME?
Argentina returns to the euro market for the first time in 16
years, with investor meetings starting today. The
country sold US$16.5bn of bonds back in April, in a triumphant
return to markets following its 2001 default. It said at the
time it was done for the year, but sold more bonds two months
later - and is now coming back for more.
WITHOUT A PEER
Zopa will provide a fresh test of investor sentiment towards
marketplace lending with the first European securitisation
backed by peer-to-peer consumer loans. The UK group wrapped up a
three-day roadshow last week for its Marketplace Originated
Consumer Assets 2016-1 deal. It could print this
week.
BROKING A DEAL
Shanghai-listed China Merchants Securities opens books on its
Hong Kong listing, a deal the brokerage hopes will raise as much
as US$1.5bn to fund expansion at home and overseas.
About 10 cornerstone investors including Chinese insurers and
state-owned companies are expected to snap up 60% of the deal.
PHOTO FINISH
Spanish renewable energy company Abengoa has indicated that it
expects to win the support of 75% of its creditors for a
restructuring plan by the end of this week. The
Seville-based firm borrowed heavily to fund an aggressive
expansion into clean energy, and has been negotiating since
November to cut its debt of over 9bn.
GULF BORROWERS LINE UP
Kuwait National Petroleum Company heads a list of cash-hungry
Gulf entities looking to raise substantial financings in the
loan market. The oil company is in talks for a
US$6.4bn loan. Meanwhile Dubai is seeking US$2.5bn to fund the
expansion of a metro line, and Oman is also talking to banks.
LIBOR HEARING
Two former Deutsche Bank traders indicted for allegedly engaging
in a scheme to manipulate Libor are set to appear for a hearing
in a New York court on Wednesday. Matthew Connolly and Gavin
Campbell Black are charged with one count of conspiracy to
commit wire fraud and bank fraud and nine counts of wire fraud
.
TRIBUNAL
Venkatesh "Venky" Vishwanathan, former co-head of corporate
finance for Asia and head of capital markets and treasury
solutions for Asia at Deutsche Bank, will have claims he was
unfairly dismissed by the bank heard at a London employment
tribunal on Wednesday.
LAST WEEK IN NUMBERS
13,500 - Number of firms using "passporting" for easy access
between the UK and EU
US$673bn - Drop in cross-border lending to emerging markets over
last seven quarters
0% - Bank of Japan's new target yield for 10-year government
bond securities
US$12.1bn - Size of Shire bond to help finance its acquisition
of Baxalta
