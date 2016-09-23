Sept 23 Office Depot Inc :
* Received an irrevocable offer from Aurelius Rho Invest DS
GmbH, a subsidiary of Aurelius Group to acquire co's European
business
* Transaction is structured as an equity sale with purchaser
acquiring the OD European business with its assets, liabilities
* Purchaser has provided offer to Office Depot Foreign
Holdings LP, LLC and Office Depot Foreign Holdings GP, LLC,
units of co
* Upon completion of consultation with central works
council, Office Depot Foreign Holdings has option to enter into
deal with Aurelius Group
* If option is not exercised, a EUR 5 million fee will be
payable by office depot foreign holdings to purchaser
* Office Depot Foreign Holdings' aggregate liability for
warranty, indemnity claims under SPA is limited to EUR 10
million related to OD European business
* Company will retain responsibility for UK defined benefit
pension plan
* Until deal closing date, company has agreed to operate OD
European business in ordinary course - SEC filing
Source text: (bit.ly/2daew88)
