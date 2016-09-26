Sept 26 Agile Content SA :

* Said on Friday it had approved a share capital increase of 4.6 million euros ($5.2 million) via the issuance of 2.7 million new shares at issue price of 1.70 euros per share and share premium of 1.60 euros per share

* The proceedings from the operation will be used for organic and inorganic growth of the company, including merger and acquisitions

($1 = 0.8913 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)