Sept 26 1nkemia IUCT Group SA :

* Said on Friday that the board had approved a share capital increase of 2.2 million euros ($2.5 million) via the issuance of up to 1.1 million shares at issue price of 2.10 euros per share and share premium of 2.00 euros per share

($1 = 0.8913 euros)