Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 26Parrot SA :
* Said on Friday, now expects to record global revenues around 55 million euros ($61.7 million) for the third quarter of 2016
* The strong seasonality expected for fourth-quarter sales will not make it possible for the Group to deliver global growth for the full year Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8913 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)