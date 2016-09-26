Sept 26Parrot SA :

* Said on Friday, now expects to record global revenues around 55 million euros ($61.7 million) for the third quarter of 2016

* The strong seasonality expected for fourth-quarter sales will not make it possible for the Group to deliver global growth for the full year Source text for Eikon:

