Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 26 Ailleron SA :
* Said on Friday that DIO Finanse Sp. z o.o. bought 441,000 shares of the company from Orlowski Investment Sp. Z o.o. S.K.A.
* Following the transaction, DIO Finanse raised its stake in company to 6.81 pct from 3.24 pct
* DIO Finanse Sp. z o.o. and Orlowski Investment Sp. Z o.o. S.K.A. are affiliated units of Dariusz Orlowski
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)