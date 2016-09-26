UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 26 A.H.T Syngas Technology N.V. :
* Said on Friday H1 oper output 1.56 million euros ($1.75 million)
* H1 EBIT for AHT Services (in which the entire operations of AHT Syngas Technology N.V are combined) will be negative at -158,000 euros after +162,000 euros in the previous year and an original expectation for FY of about 500,000 euros
* Says operating sales and earnings targets for 2016 probably not reachable
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8913 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources