* Said on Friday that on Sept. 13 the District Court in Warsaw suspended the execution of a payment order issued on May 13, 2011, due to differences in the judgment interpretation

* Said the enforcement proceedings conducted at the request of Komputronik SA are suspended

* Said the enforcement proceedings will be discontinued when the judgment of the court in Warsaw, XVI Economic Department, from Dec. 3, 2015, dismissing Komputronik's claim becomes valid

* As Komputronik appealed to the Court of Appeal in Warsaw in regards to the above, Clean&Carbon Energy awaits the date of the appeal hearing

* The arbitration proceedings under the company's lawsuit against Komputronik SA for payment of 28.5 million zlotys ($7.44 million) at the Court of Arbitration at the Polish Chamber of Commerce in Warsaw have been discontinued

* Said the settlement talks between Clean& Carbon Energy and Komputronik have started

* Said the implementation of the resolution of the annual general meeting of shareholders of Clean Energy & Carbon dated June 30 on the share consolidation have been suspended

