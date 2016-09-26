Sept 26 Banco Sofisa SA :

* Disclosed on Friday a public notice with terms of the tender offer launched by controlling shareholder Hilda Diruhy Burmaian in order to take the company private

* The offer to be concluded on Oct. 25, offered price is 4.50 Brazilian reais ($1.4) per share

Source text: bit.ly/2cxQ6ok

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.2433 Brazilian reais) (Gdynia Newsroom)