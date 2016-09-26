Sept 26 Raybased AB (publ) :

* Says has previously announced that it has signed a partnership agreement regarding a cloud-based IoT platform

* Says the partner Raybased has signed agreement with is telecom company Ericsson AB

* The agreement means that Raybased may use Ericsson's name and logo in marketing and sales of the company's products

Source text: bit.ly/2d03J1d

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)