Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 26 Raybased AB (publ) :
* Says has previously announced that it has signed a partnership agreement regarding a cloud-based IoT platform
* Says the partner Raybased has signed agreement with is telecom company Ericsson AB
* The agreement means that Raybased may use Ericsson's name and logo in marketing and sales of the company's products
Source text: bit.ly/2d03J1d
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)