Sept 26 Dentware Scandinavia AB :

* Says Jerry Wiener to step down as CEO with immediate effect

* Says company's capital and machinery need is for about 30 million Swedish crowns ($3.52 million)

* Says has been trying to find financing solution for company and considered rights issue, bank loan and alternative financing

* Says found out that major shareholders were not willing to participate in rights issue and realized process would be too expensive and would take too long

* Says it tuned out that company is not able to meet requirements set by credit institutions

* Says is now trying to find solution to secure both necessary liquidity and machinery

* Says is in dialogue with Wienvest AB regarding these issues and hopes to be able to come up with more information in coming weeks

($1 = 8.5273 Swedish crowns)