Sept 26 (Reuters) -

** LSR Group has set final benchmark rate for first coupon of its 5 billion rouble ($78.44 million) 001R-01 series bonds at 10.75 pct per annum, corresponding to yield rate of 11.19 pct per annum

** The benchmark has been previously lowered from initial 11.00-11.50 pct to 10.75-11.00 pct

($1 = 63.7399 roubles)