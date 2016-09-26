MIDEAST STOCKS-Most of Gulf moves little, Kuwait rises
DUBAI, Jan 29 Most Gulf stock markets moved little in early trade on Sunday, although Kuwait continued this month's bull run in heavy trade.
Sept 26 Miguel Braganca, CFO of Portugal's largest-listed bank Millennium bcp, says:
* Talks with China's Fosun, which offered to buy a stake of at least 16.7 percent via a dedicated capital hike, are progressing well.
* "It is the board that will decide on the offer, but these negotiations with Fosun are running well," Braganca says.
* "Fosun has an interesting presence in other parts of the world ... and its experience can be relevant for the banking business in various dimensions," he said.
* On Sept. 14, the bank's board agreed to expand the negotiations with Fosun on its offer made on July 30, which also envisages a possible further increase of the stake to up to 30 percent. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sergio Goncalves)
DUBAI, Jan 29 Most Gulf stock markets moved little in early trade on Sunday, although Kuwait continued this month's bull run in heavy trade.
DUBAI, Jan 29 The board of Dubai Islamic Bank is proposing a cash dividend of 0.45 dirham per share for 2016, unchanged from the dividend for the previous year, the bank said in a bourse statement on Sunday. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
SYDNEY, Jan 29 Australia's biggest banks announced on Sunday a $1 billion ($754.6 million) investment in a new system to allow real-time transfers and payments as part of reforms aimed at appeasing public dissatisfaction with the financial system.