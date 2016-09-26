Sept 26 Medical Properties Trust Inc

* Medical Properties Trust says $1.25 bln total value of transaction includes $1.2 billion investment in hospital real estate, $50 million equity investment in steward (adds source)

* Medical Properties Trust, Inc. to invest $1.25 billion in nine acute care hospitals

* Medical Properties Trust Inc says immediately accretive transaction increases company's asset base to approximately $7 billion

* Real estate to be acquired from and leased to Steward Health Care System LLC, an affiliate of Cerberus Capital Management

* Cerberus affiliate has agreed to invest $150 million in MPW's common stock in a private placement transaction

* Agreement also includes a right of first refusal for MPT to acquire future Steward Hospitals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: