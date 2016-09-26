Sept 26 Medical Properties Trust Inc
* Medical Properties Trust says $1.25 bln total value of
transaction includes $1.2 billion investment in hospital real
estate, $50 million equity investment in steward (adds source)
* Medical Properties Trust, Inc. to invest $1.25 billion in
nine acute care hospitals
* Medical Properties Trust Inc says immediately accretive
transaction increases company's asset base to approximately $7
billion
* Real estate to be acquired from and leased to Steward
Health Care System LLC, an affiliate of Cerberus Capital
Management
* Cerberus affiliate has agreed to invest $150 million in
MPW's common stock in a private placement transaction
* Agreement also includes a right of first refusal for MPT
to acquire future Steward Hospitals
