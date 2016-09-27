Sept 27 Macro Games SA :

* Said on Monday that it started negotiations concerning cooperation on use and distribution of its mobile game with the market-leading provider of telecommunication services

* The game will be developed by Big Blue Marble Incorporation (BBM) while Macro Games will keep the copyright on the game

* Macro Games holds 49 pct stake in BBM

