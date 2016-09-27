UPDATE 3-Crisis-hit BT says Italian scandal now under control
* Says Italian deception was sophisticated and actively hidden
Sept 27 HMS Group :
* Reported on Monday that its board adopted new dividend policy
* According to the new policy, company targets to pay out in the region of 50 pct of profit for the period attributable to shareholders of the company subject to capital constraints such as debt and liquidity position and forecasts
* The company plans to pay out dividends basically twice a year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Italian deception was sophisticated and actively hidden
* Shares up 1 percent (Adds fund manager, analyst comments)
Jan 27 French technology consultancy group Altran plans to boost its British presence, as sterling's weakness following the Brexit vote could prop up companies' spending on research and development, Altran's chief financial officer said.