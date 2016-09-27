Sept 27 HMS Group :

* Reported on Monday that its board adopted new dividend policy

* According to the new policy, company targets to pay out in the region of 50 pct of profit for the period attributable to shareholders of the company subject to capital constraints such as debt and liquidity position and forecasts

* The company plans to pay out dividends basically twice a year

