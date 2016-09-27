Sept 27 Bank VTB PJSC :

* 8-month net profit 26.4 billion roubles ($414.06 million)versus loss of 14.6 billion roubles year ago

* Says net interest income was 276.0 billion roubles in 8 month, up 65.0 pct year-on-year

* Says net fee and commission income was 49.8 billion roubles in 8 months 2016, up 10.9 pct year-on-year

* Says total provision charges 141.7 billion roubles in 8 months 2016, up 29.2 pct year-on-year

* Group's total assets amounted to 12,587.6 billion roubles at 31 august 2016, up 0.2 pct in August and down 7.7 pct year-to-date Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 63.7591 roubles)