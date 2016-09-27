Sept 27 iAlbators Group SA :

* Said on Monday that it acquired 1,384,083 own shares for retirement under self-tender announced on Aug. 1

* The average acquisition price was 28.9 zloty ($7.6) per share

* The shares represent 11.87 percent in the company's share capital

* In total the company owns 12.1 pct in its share capital

