Sept 27 Nanexa AB :

* ALMI has decided to support Nanexa with a growth loan of 5.7 million Swedish crowns ($665,048.77) in order to allow investment in equipment to scale up process of PharmaShell and other equipment to streamline development process

($1 = 8.5708 Swedish crowns)