Sept 27 Bolsa de Valores de Lima SA :

* Said on Monday appoints Marco Antonio Zaldivar Garcia as new chairman of the board, replacing Christian Thomas Laub Benavides, who steps down from his post but remains a member of the board

* Appoints new vice-chairman Jose Fernando Romero Tapia, replacing Pedro Grados Smith, who will also remain on the board

Source text: bit.ly/2dddWDL

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)