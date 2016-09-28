Sept 28 HMS Group :
* H1 revenue of 20.4 billion roubles ($320.04 million), grew
by 23 percent yoy
* H1 EBITDA amounted to 3.0 billion roubles, down 12 percent
yoy, with EBITDA margin at 14.5 percent
* H1 profit for the period totalled 696 million roubles,
down by 37 percent yoy
* H1 net debt decreased by 13 percent yoy to 12.8 billion
roubles
* H1 backlog increased by 6 percent yoy to 26.2 billion
roubles
* "Given the second quarter results alongside execution of
current contracts and inflow of new orders, we upgrade our
guidance on revenue to 43-45 billion roubles and EBITDA to 5.7-6
billion roubles", CFO Kirill Molchanov said
($1 = 63.7430 roubles)
