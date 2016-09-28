Sept 28 HMS Group :

* H1 revenue of 20.4 billion roubles ($320.04 million), grew by 23 percent yoy

* H1 EBITDA amounted to 3.0 billion roubles, down 12 percent yoy, with EBITDA margin at 14.5 percent

* H1 profit for the period totalled 696 million roubles, down by 37 percent yoy

* H1 net debt decreased by 13 percent yoy to 12.8 billion roubles

* H1 backlog increased by 6 percent yoy to 26.2 billion roubles

* "Given the second quarter results alongside execution of current contracts and inflow of new orders, we upgrade our guidance on revenue to 43-45 billion roubles and EBITDA to 5.7-6 billion roubles", CFO Kirill Molchanov said

($1 = 63.7430 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)