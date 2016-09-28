BRIEF-Mallinckrodt to sell intrathecal therapy business for about $203 mln
* Mallinckrodt to sell intrathecal therapy business to Piramal Enterprises Limited for approximately $203 million
Sept 28 Medical Prognosis Institute A/S (MPI) :
* Said on Tuesday that Chinese Patent Office had granted patent on MPI's Drug Response Predictor (DRP)
* DRP is technology covering eight relevant anti-cancer drugs including cisplatin
* Patent has previously been granted in USA and Japan
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Mallinckrodt to sell intrathecal therapy business to Piramal Enterprises Limited for approximately $203 million
* To discontinue existing arrangement with unit by which co was sourcing PET-CT business for them against fee of 20% of amount charged Source text: http://bit.ly/2kJMmDS Further company coverage:
* Dec quarter total income from operations 5.10 billion rupees