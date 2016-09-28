Sept 28 CA Immobilien Anlagen AG :

* Said on Tuesday Florian Nowotny resigns as CFO of CA Immobilien Anlagen AG upon expiry of September 30, 2016

* Supervisory Board resolved to appoint Hans Volkert Volckens with immediate effect as a member of the Executive Board and the new CFO of the Company

