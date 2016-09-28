UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 28 ABC Motors Company Ltd :
* FY ended June 2016 group profit before taxation of 107.9 million rupees versus 71.1 million rupees year ago
* FY group revenue of 1.84 billion rupees versus 1.72 billion rupees year ago
* Declared dividend of 2.25 rupees per ordinary share in respect of FY ended June 30, 2016 Source: j.mp/2dj6Dwg Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources