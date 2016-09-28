BRIEF-Mallinckrodt to sell intrathecal therapy business for about $203 mln
* Mallinckrodt to sell intrathecal therapy business to Piramal Enterprises Limited for approximately $203 million
Sept 28 Atrys Health SL :
* Said on Tuesday its chairman Santiago de Torres Sanahuja has increased his stake in the company from 11.16 percent to 15.79 percent
* To discontinue existing arrangement with unit by which co was sourcing PET-CT business for them against fee of 20% of amount charged
* Dec quarter total income from operations 5.10 billion rupees