Sept 28

* Said on Tuesday that under its bond issue program issued and allotted 7,000 series G bonds with the total nominal value of 7.0 million zlotys ($1.83 million)

* Series G 3-year bonds bear interest based on the WIBOR 3M plus 4.25 pct per annum

* The proceeds from the series G bonds issue to be allocated for series E bond refinancing and new projects

* Said that at the end of H1 2016 its net debt amounted to 42.2 million zlotys and long-term debt in its financial liabilities structure accounted for 67 pct

($1 = 3.8197 zlotys)