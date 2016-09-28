Sept 28 Havfisk ASA :

* Said on Tuesday Board's consideration is that Lerøy Seafood Group offer is fair and hence recommends Havfisk's shareholders to accept mandatory offer

* On Sept. 16 Lerøy launched mandatory offer to shareholders in Havfisk, offering to acquire Havfisk shares at offer price of 36.50 Norwegian crowns ($4.49) per share

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 8.1284 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)