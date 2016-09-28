Sept 28 Wige Media AG :

* Received a letter of intent for the technical equipment of a racetrack project in Kuwait

* Order volume for the first planned three phases is of around 8.5 million euros ($9.52 million)

* Based on the expected agreement, the management board confirms its forecast for 2016 Source text - bit.ly/2djrG1x Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8930 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)