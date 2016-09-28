Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1115 GMT on Monday:
Sept 28 Wige Media AG :
* Received a letter of intent for the technical equipment of a racetrack project in Kuwait
* Order volume for the first planned three phases is of around 8.5 million euros ($9.52 million)
* Based on the expected agreement, the management board confirms its forecast for 2016 Source text - bit.ly/2djrG1x Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8930 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1115 GMT on Monday:
* Vittrup will leave RTX by end of April 2017 Source text for Eikon:
JAKARTA, Jan 30 Southeast Asian ride-hailing firm Grab said on Monday it has appointed Indonesia's former national police chief to oversee corporate governance and long-term plans for its biggest market.