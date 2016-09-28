Sept 28 First Capital SpA :

* Reported on Tuesday H1 net loss 50,525 euros ($56,668.84)versus profit 1.2 million euros a year ago

* H1 net loss affected by an impairment of 218,000 euros related to an investment in MP7 Italia

* Net asset value at June 30 of 1.2 euro per share

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.8916 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)