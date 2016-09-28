BRIEF-Union Bank Of The Philippines says FY net interest income 14.83 bln pesos
* FY net interest income 14.83 billion pesos versus 12.15 billion pesos
Sept 28 First Capital SpA :
* Reported on Tuesday H1 net loss 50,525 euros ($56,668.84)versus profit 1.2 million euros a year ago
* H1 net loss affected by an impairment of 218,000 euros related to an investment in MP7 Italia
* Net asset value at June 30 of 1.2 euro per share
* Co and unit signed a distribution agreement with Insular Life Assurance
* Notes announcement by IMF Bentham that it proposes to fund on a "conditional" basis a shareholder class action against Spotless