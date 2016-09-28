BRIEF-National Bank of Bahrain FY profit rises
* FY net profit 58.2 million dinars versus 55.3 million dinars year ago
Sept 28 Azimut Holding SpA :
* Said on Tuesday appointed Sergio Albarelli CEO by co-optation
* Sergio Albarelli will be in office starting from Oct. 3
* Appointment of the CEO follows Claudio Foscoli's resignation on Sept. 27
* Current chairman and interim CEO Pietro Giuliani to remain in the board as non-executive chairman
JOHANNESBURG, Jan 30 South Africa's Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said in court documents on Monday that the Gupta brothers were carrying out an "organised campaign" against him and the Treasury.
PARIS, Jan 30 French businessman and billionaire Marc Ladreit de Lacharriere was questioned on Monday by police investigating allegations of fake work by the wife of presidential candidate Francois Fillon, according to a source with knowledge of the case.