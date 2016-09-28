Sept 28 Azimut Holding SpA :

* Said on Tuesday appointed Sergio Albarelli CEO by co-optation

* Sergio Albarelli will be in office starting from Oct. 3

* Appointment of the CEO follows Claudio Foscoli's resignation on Sept. 27

* Current chairman and interim CEO Pietro Giuliani to remain in the board as non-executive chairman

