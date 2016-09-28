Sept 28 Celon Pharma SA IPO-CEL.WA:

* Says it completed the allotment of 15.0 million new series B shares in its initial public offering (IPO) and raised 245.0 million zlotys ($64.03 million)

* Says the issue price was 16.33 zlotys per share

* In individual investors tranche allotted 2 million shares and in institutional investors tranche allotted 13 million shares

* Reduction in individual investors tranche was 82 pct

* Says in the IPO the shareholders acquired 33 pct of the company's share capital representing 25 pct of all the voting rights

* The company's CEO, Maciej Wieczorek, is still Celon Pharma's majority shareholder

* Says the quotation of rights on series B shares is expected around Oct. 14

