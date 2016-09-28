UPDATE 2-Trust banks plan to sue Toshiba over 2015 accounting scandal
* Suits comes as Toshiba grapples with fresh writedown crisis
Sept 28 Celon Pharma SA IPO-CEL.WA:
* Says it completed the allotment of 15.0 million new series B shares in its initial public offering (IPO) and raised 245.0 million zlotys ($64.03 million)
* Says the issue price was 16.33 zlotys per share
* In individual investors tranche allotted 2 million shares and in institutional investors tranche allotted 13 million shares
* Reduction in individual investors tranche was 82 pct
* Says in the IPO the shareholders acquired 33 pct of the company's share capital representing 25 pct of all the voting rights
* The company's CEO, Maciej Wieczorek, is still Celon Pharma's majority shareholder
* Says the quotation of rights on series B shares is expected around Oct. 14
Source text - bit.ly/2d3seYa
($1 = 3.8266 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Government welcomes "vote of confidence" in UK (Adds comment from minister and Novo chief science officer)
* Unit Pierrel Pharma reports FY 2016 Orabloc sales in the US up 30 pct year on year