Sept 28 Micropos Medical AB (publ) :

* Says has decided to carry out rights issue

* Upon full subscription, rights issue provides the company with proceeds of over 23 million Swedish crowns ($2.68 million) before issue costs

* Issue price is 1.80 crown per share

* Eleven subscription rights entitle to subscribe for three shares

Source text: bit.ly/2drs2jR

($1 = 8.5850 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)