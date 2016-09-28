Sept 28Linx SA :

* Said on Tuesday its board of directors approved to set an issue price of 18.50 Brazilian reais ($5.70) per share for the restricted offering of 24.0 million common shares

* The offering amounts to 444.0 million reais; 4.94 reais per share (118.6 million reais in total) to be allocated to the share capital and 13.56 reais per share (325.4 million reais in total) to be allocated to the capital reserve

* Coordinators are BTG Pactual, Morgan Stanley, Itau BBA and Credit Suisse

* Intends to use the funds for new acquisitions, which will enable implementation of its growth strategy

Source text: bit.ly/2cBu1Ak

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.2436 Brazilian reais) (Gdynia Newsroom)