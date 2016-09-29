UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 29 Ales Groupe SA :
* H1 net loss group share EUR 1.3 million versus profit of EUR 4.1 million year ago
* H1 current operating income EUR 3.3 million versus EUR 5.3 million year ago
* Expects improvement in profitability in H2 Source text: bit.ly/2dbQruC Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources